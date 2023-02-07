WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler reportedly suffered a stroke on Monday night.

We noted before how Lawler was hospitalized on Monday night after suffering a “serious medical episode” at his condo in Fort Myers, Florida.

In an update, Action News 5 in Memphis reports that Lawler is currently recovering from a stroke suffered at home last night.

Lawler underwent successful surgery, and is now recovering at a Florida hospital.

Lawler previously suffered a stroke in late March 2018, and he also suffered a massive heart attack while doing RAW commentary in September 2012.

The 73 year old Lawler just worked the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show two weeks back, and made a signing appearance in Punta Gorda, FL this past Saturday at the Old Time Comic Show.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.