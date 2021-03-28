During an interview with My Mom’s Basement, Jerry Lynn spoke on his favorite ECW match against Rob Van Dam. Here’s what he had to say:

My favorite is one that wasn’t even a pay-per-view match. It was at the arena in Philly. I think the date was September 17, 1999. It was one where I wa supposed to wrestle him, and at the beginning of the show, the Impact Players jumped me and they sent me to the hospital. I can’t remember if it was Lance or Justin that was wrestling Rob instead. Of course, there was a run-in, and I came in with my ribs all taped up and helped Rob clear the ring. And then I was leaving the ring, and Rob challenged the mic and challenged me and said the people came here to see me fight.

So, I limped back to the ring and off to the races we went. Well, the whole first part of the match was ‘RVD’ chants, and there was a spot halfway through where he clotheslined me and I went through the table. It was just out of nowhere. So, after the table spot, the refs came out and other people came out and they’re carrying me back. Halfway down the aisle, I pushed them all off and went back to the ring and after that, it was ‘Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!’ So, we took the crowd and flipped them. Everyone was on their feet. I still get goosebumps thinking about it. That’s my favorite match just because of how the crowd was.