During his interview with Hannibal TV, WWE lawyer Jerry McDevitt revealed that he knew nothing about wrestling when he joined the company and how he had to pick it up as he went along. Here’s what he had to say:

I knew absolutely nothing really about WWE at the time, I guess I probably had heard of it, but I really wasn’t a fan, hadn’t watched it, whatnot. And so I said, ‘No, Tom, come see me in the morning.’ So again, keeping in mind my law firm was sort of white-shoe dress-down corporate people. Jim shows up the next day with these wraparound shades, a ZZ Top beard, I’m sure you guys know who he is. He was one of the scariest-looking people you’ll ever meet in your life, but he turned out to be a hell of a nice guy. What I remember most about it was the day he came in, he was in abject terror that he was gonna have to call this guy named ‘Vince.’ I kept thinking to myself, Christ almighty, what’s this Vince guy like if this guy scared of him for Christ’s sake?’

So he did, he had to call Vince and tell him about the trouble he was in and all the rest of that, got his butt chewed out and all the rest of that. In any event, though, I went on to represent Jim, and he was acquitted of all those charges. The next day, I brought a malicious prosecution case against US Air and three flight attendants who had caused him to be arrested for charges that turn out to be categorically false. He didn’t do anything like what they said he did and ended up getting him a couple of $100,000 for the troubles over that. I think that kind of got Vince’s attention a little bit, because I don’t think he had a great love affair for lawyers at that point still doesn’t, as a matter of fact.