Jerry “The King” Lawler has made his first public comments since suffering another stroke two weeks ago.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend called into FOX 13 Memphis for an interview with Valerie Calhoun about the first thing he remembered after the health scare, while thanking everyone who helped aid in his recovery.

“I remember lying in the bed in the hospital and when people that I knew, like family members, came in and I didn’t even recognize them,” Lawler told Valhoun. “People kept coming out of nowhere to thank me and to pray for me.”

Lawler continued, “All of that means such a great, great deal to me and I want to thank them for all that.”

In addition to the stroke he suffered a couple of weeks ago, the WWE Hall of Fame and Memphis Wrestling legend suffered a massive stroke in 2023, spending several days in the ICU before returning home for outpatient rehab.

ESPN also reported that he experienced a stroke in 2018, and back in 2012, he collapsed live on WWE Raw due to a heart attack.

We here at WrestlingHeadlines.com wish Jerry Lawler a healthy and speedy recovery.

Long live “The King!”