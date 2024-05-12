Jerry “The King” Lawler was honored this week.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend was inducted into the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame in Evansville, IN.

The ceremony was part of a weekend gathering to celebrate “The King” of wrestling, which was put together by Jeff Osbourne.

Lawler was presented with the artwork he sent to WMC-TV and Lance Russell, which led to him getting his big break in the business in Memphis Wrestling, during the ceremony.

Among those in attendance at the ceremony were Ricky Morton, Mick Foley, Bill Dundee, Jimmy Valiant, Jimmy Hart, and Jerry Calhoun. Approximately 300 to 400 people attended, and it was announced that a coffee-table book of Lawler’s artwork would be coming in the near future.

Matt Hardy wrote on X about the honor for Jerry Lawler on Saturday.

“This weekend was a lovely celebration of “The King” Jerry Lawler in Evansville, Indiana,” Hardy wrote. “King is a legit icon who is in the GOAT conversation. Proud to call myself both a fan and friend of Jerry Lawler.”