The following press release was issued:

Jerry “The King” Lawler and Jimmy Hart Join Memphis Wrestling and Pontotoc Run Club to Raise Money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (June 5, 2026) – Memphis Wrestling and the Pontotoc Run Club are proud to announce a partnership with WWE Hall of Famers and legendary Memphis wrestling icons Jerry “The King” Lawler and “Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Lawler and Hart will appear live at the Memphis Wrestling Tupelo SuperShow on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at the Tupelo Furniture Market in Tupelo, Mississippi. Tickets are on sale now at http://MemphisWrestling.TV, with proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Both Lawler and Hart share a long history with Tupelo and the Mid-South wrestling territory. Memphis Wrestling was a staple in Tupelo during the heyday of classic Memphis wrestling throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including memorable events such as the historic Tupelo Concession Stand Brawl in 1979.

“We’re honored to welcome Jerry Lawler and Jimmy Hart to this year’s Tupelo SuperShow,” said Dustin Starr, owner and host of Memphis Wrestling. “They inspired generations of wrestling fans, including me, and having them join us in raising money for St. Jude makes this event even more special.”

The annual fundraising event continues to grow each year. In 2023, the event raised more than $15,000. In 2024, it generated more than $19,000. Last year, supporters helped raise a record-breaking $25,005 for St. Jude. This year, Pontotoc Run Club founder Murray Collum, known as Coach Pillar, hopes to make an even bigger impact.

About Memphis Wrestling

Memphis Championship Wrestling LLC, doing business as Memphis Wrestling, is locally owned and operated by Dustin and Maria Starr. Based at the WrestleCenter in Memphis, Tennessee, Memphis Wrestling produces weekly television programming and live events while showcasing local talent, music, artists, businesses, and community initiatives throughout the Mid-South.

About Pontotoc Run Club

Founded in 2019 by Murray Collum, known as Coach Pillar, Pontotoc Run Club has raised more than $55,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and related projects. North Mississippi St. Jude Heroes have collectively generated more than $300,000 in donations to support the hospital’s lifesaving mission.

We are Memphis Wrestling.