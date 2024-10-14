During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s “WrestleBinge” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler provided fans with an update on his health. He said,

“Well, my health has been a big problem for me lately. I had a couple of strokes. That’s what cost me my deal with WWE, with my commentating because my voice, it’s not perfect, but it’s not good enough to do commentating. So I’m still with them on a [Legends Deal]. Still part of the family…the best part of that is I think four times, I get a nice, big check, and that’s good [laughs].”

Additionally, “The King” was asked about whether he misses being on commentary these days. He said,

“No, not a bit. I just went out there and sat down and was myself, and it was just another chapter of my life. When I finished it, 10-15 minutes before it was over, I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, how much longer is this gonna last?’ As soon as it was over, I just got up and went about my business. Left the studio and went about being Jerry Lawler.”

It’s worth noting that Lawler is currently under a WWE Legends contract.