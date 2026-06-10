Jerry “The King” Lawler is set to be recognized in a big way by his hometown.

The Memphis wrestling legend, who remains one of the most recognizable figures in the city’s sports and entertainment history, has been approved for an honorary street naming by the Memphis City Council.

During the council’s June 9 meeting, members unanimously approved a resolution that will see a portion of Homer Street renamed in Lawler’s honor.

The designated stretch of road is located near Treadwell Middle School and runs between Rhea Avenue and Given Avenue.

The approval marks another milestone in Lawler’s long-standing connection to Memphis, where he became a household name through decades of success in professional wrestling, broadcasting, and local entertainment.

While the measure has officially been approved, additional details regarding the project have not yet been announced.

Officials did not establish a timetable for when the honorary street signs will be installed or when the renaming will formally take effect.

A Memphis icon is about to have his name permanently attached to part of the city he helped put on the wrestling map.

Lawler, now 76 years old, enjoyed a legendary career that spanned generations and earned him numerous accolades, including induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Memphis City Council renames street after wrestler Jerry Lawler https://t.co/aygIFuGzDo — Commercial Appeal (@memphisnews) June 10, 2026

(H/T: Commercial Appeal)