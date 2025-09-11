WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has had to cancel a scheduled appearance after suffering a stroke.

According to his daughter, who spoke with TMZ Lawler experienced the medical issue last Friday at one of his Florida homes. Fortunately, she’s taking him back to his primary residence, where he will spend a few weeks resting and recuperating before returning to his normal routine.

Lawler had been slated to appear at HorrorHound Weekend in Cincinnati starting Friday, but organizers announced Monday that he would not be attending “due to some personal matters.”

This isn’t Lawler’s first health scare. The 75-year-old suffered a massive stroke in 2023, spending several days in the ICU before returning home for outpatient rehab. ESPN also reports that he experienced a stroke in 2018, and back in 2012, he collapsed on WWE “Monday Night RAW” due to a heart attack.

He was last seen on TV in February, enjoying a WWE “SmackDown” taping in his home state of Tennessee, looking happy and healthy.

Sources say Lawler is expected to make a full recovery, and “The King” will be just fine.

We send our best wishes to Jerry Lawler as he recovers.