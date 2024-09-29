The pro wrestling community has lost another one.
“Jersey” Joe Wilchak has passed away.
The news was first reported by PWInsider.com, who confirmed that the former ECW and ROH performer had entered hospice care.
On Saturday evening, Wilchak passed away.
Our condolences to the family and friends of “Jersey” Joe Wilchak.
Rest In Peace Jersey Joe Wilchak from Altlas Security. You were a sweetheart of a guy. You were family. My thoughts go to your family. God speed brother…..
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) September 29, 2024