MMA star turned pro-wrestler Jessamyn Duke recently spoke on her Okay Gamer Stream about her release from WWE yesterday, and how she will continue doing what she has been doing, which includes consistent appearances on Xavier Woods popular gaming channel, UpUpDownDown. Hear her full thoughts below.

Says she’ll remain on UpUpDownDown:

As far as this stuff goes, nothing is changing. My stream, my channel, all of that is the same. More importantly than that, I want all of you to know; UpUpDownDown is still my home. BRE Start is not going anywhere. Everyone can relax, sit back, and enjoy knowing that tomorrow [Friday] a brand new episode of BRE Start will be premiering.

Thanks fans for their support following her release:

We still have BRE Fridays and have BRE content coming out of our ears. That’s not going anywhere. Basically, what I’ve been doing the last six months or so is exactly what I’m going to keep doing. I know I have an immense amount of support and it is overwhelming. I appreciate you guys. UpUpDownDown is my home, they have my back, we are in this together, and we are family.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)