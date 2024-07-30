A pro-wrestling legend was in attendance for this evening’s WWE Raw.

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura was at tonight’s program, which took place from Minnesota, where he served as the state’s 38th Governor. Triple H shared a video of his meeting with Ventura ahead of the program, with a caption that stated “Welcome Home.”

Welcome home, Jesse Ventura. Honored to have one of the all-time greats back to #WWERaw tonight. pic.twitter.com/X2ZjfpvEpm — Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2024

Ventura famously wrestled for the WWF in the early 1980s, but was forced to retire due to blood clots in his heart. He would then move to commentary, partnering up with the legendary Gorilla Monsoon. Aside from his work in wrestling, Ventura was a famous actor, who appeared in a number of hit films including The Running Man and Predator.