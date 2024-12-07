– During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on December 6, the commentary team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves dropped a bombshell. Cole said that the transfer window is now open in WWE and promised that things will be shifting around in a major way ahead of the move of WWE Raw from USA Network to Netflix. It was noted that Raw, SmackDown and NXT General Managers are working together regarding potential talent trades. Raw Superstar Chad Gable and American Made appeared on the show later, with Gable outright expressing interest in talking with Aldis about making a move.

– At the top of the show, Cole and Graves showed photos and confirmed that Tonga Loa suffered a torn biceps and underwent surgery, Jimmy Uso suffered a broken toe and Bronson Reed has surgery scheduled for his top-of-the-cage Tsunami injuries.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend and former Minnesota Governor Jesse “The Body” Ventura was in attendance at the 12/6 show to promote being part of the commentary team for the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock on December 14.