Jesse “The Body” Ventura is close to finalizing a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment.

After turning up at the July 29 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Minnesota, appearing on the broadcast in the parking garage with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, it appears that the relationship between Ventura and WWE continued.

During an appearance on the latest episode of “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet,” the WWE Hall of Fame legend and former Minnesota Governor revealed he has agreed to terms on a WWE Legends contract.

“My relationship with them now is much improved,” Ventura said. “We are on the verge, right now, contracts have been written, contracts have been agreed upon.”

He added, “All it requires is two signatures. One from them and one from me, and I will be back with the legends.”

When Van Vliet asked Ventura when the WWE Legends deal could be finalized and signed, Ventura made it clear that it’s coming soon.

“Fairly quickly,” he said. “Time is money.”

