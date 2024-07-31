For the second time, Jesse Ventura took to X to comment on his WWE homecoming from Monday night.
The former Minnesota Governor made his return to WWE backstage at the SummerSlam 2024 go-home episode of Raw from St. Paul, MN. on July 29.
After the show, Ventura responded to an X post from WWE that contained the footage of his arrival, where he was greeted by Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
In a second post, Ventura took to X once again to share a photo he took with CM Punk inside the empty arena.
“Why did I come back? For moments like these,” Ventura wrote.
Why did I come back? For moments like these… @WWE @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/Lfyd6UTxmp
— Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) July 30, 2024