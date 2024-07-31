For the second time, Jesse Ventura took to X to comment on his WWE homecoming from Monday night.

The former Minnesota Governor made his return to WWE backstage at the SummerSlam 2024 go-home episode of Raw from St. Paul, MN. on July 29.

After the show, Ventura responded to an X post from WWE that contained the footage of his arrival, where he was greeted by Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

In a second post, Ventura took to X once again to share a photo he took with CM Punk inside the empty arena.

“Why did I come back? For moments like these,” Ventura wrote.