Jesse Ventura has broken his silence regarding his surprise visit to WWE Raw in St. Paul, MN. on Monday, July 30, 2024.

On social media, the former Minnesota Governor commented on making the trip to his old stomping grounds in WWE for the SummerSlam 2024 “go-home” episode of Raw in St. Paul.

“Yes, it’s true. The Body is back home,” Ventura wrote in response to the WWE X account sharing the video footage of his arrival. “Thank you Triple H and the whole WWE family. CM Punk looks like hell froze over… again.”