Jesse “The Body” Ventura has confirmed that he’ll be in Texas for this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event TV tapings.

Ventura took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing, “So very excited for Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend in San Antonio. The Body returns to Texas this Saturday Night!”

You can check out the updated lineup for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event below:

* Undisputed WWE Championship contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens (Shawn Michaels to moderate.)

* Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE International Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

JBL believes AEW shouldn’t run TV shows opposite WWE programming.

At times, AEW Collision ends up running head-to-head with WWE pay-pay-view events or special events, such as WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. This will be the case this Saturday.

During the latest edition of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) was asked whether AEW should move their shows from time to time. He said,

“I’d move it. This is not WCW. You don’t have Goldberg, you don’t have Hogan. No offense, [AEW has] some great stars. Kenny, Omega, [Jon] Moxley, Cope/Edge/Adam Copeland, you got some great stars, but WWE is the machine. WWE is, by far, the 800-pound gorilla. It’s not equal competition, because WWE is so much bigger. I would move it, absolutely.”