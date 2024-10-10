Jesse Ventura has confirmed his new deal with WWE.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former Minnesota Governor announced the news via his Substack.

“Yes, Gov. Jesse Ventura has officially returned to the WWE,” the announcement read. “Fresh off signing a new Legends contract, “The Body” shares his thoughts on why he has returned to the WWE after a two decade absence.”

The announcement continued, “Plus, Jesse drops a few hints at just what the WWE and The Body have in store for the millions of wrestling fans around the world.”