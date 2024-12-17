Jesse “The Body” Ventura had a great time this past Saturday night working at his old stomping grounds in WWE.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend served as one of the hosts and co-commentators for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that aired live on NBC and Peacock from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York on December 14.

Following the show, which saw Ventura return with his classic old-school WWE look, the former Minnesota Governor released the following statement on his experience at the show:

Jesse Ventura’s Die First Then Quit: Saturday Night’s Main Event It’s nice to be back home – Jesse & Tyrel Ventura



Dec 16, 2024 – I made my return to Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend and what an experience it was! Thought I would share some pictures and thoughts.



First of all it was truly an honor to come back home to the WWE. First off, I have to thank my son, Tyrel Ventura, for putting the wheels in motion last summer. It’s been such an incredible feeling to return to the place where my career essentially began or, more accurately, really took off from.



A few thoughts on the new regime at the WWE. The biggest thing I noticed was how different the energy and vibe is backstage. You don’t feel a battle of ego’s like you often did back in my day. From the executive level to the locker room level you instead feel a very strong sense of teamwork and creativity. Everyone is running in the same direction. Fueled by a desire to see everyone succeed, not just themselves. I think this speaks volumes about the leadership of Paul “HHH” Levesque.



I think Paul, Nick Kahn, and the team at WWE are creating a truly incredible and unique environment unlike any I have seen before in the world of wrestling.



I loved being backstage and sharing stories, advice, and laughs with some of the this generations new talent.

