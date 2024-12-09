More details have surfaced regarding Jesse Ventura’s new deal with WWE.

As noted, the company officially announced last week that the WWE Hall of Fame legend and former Minnesota Governor will be returning to do commentary at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on December 14.

In an update, “The Body” appeared on The Bill Simmons podcast and revealed that he is contracted to do four WWE Saturday Night Main Event appearances per year.

“Handcuffs are off, I can say anything I want about anyone,” Ventura said. “I am, I’m very excited about it.”

Ventura continued, “I don’t discuss finances, but it’s acceptable and I’ll be doing four a year.”

