– WWE is aware of issues with WWE NXT being cut off before the end of the show for the last few weeks on WPIX Channel 11 in the New York City area. These problems would reportedly fall on the local station if you ever notice it happening on your CW Network channel.

– WWE Shop has released a line of Saturday Night’s Main Event Legends t-shirts including Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart and Tito Santana. They also have the new Saturday Night’s Main Event official logo t-shirt available.

– The pre-sale code for tickets to the second return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC, which is scheduled for January 25, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas, is MAINEVENT. You can buy your tickets today at Ticketmaster.com.

– Speaking of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, ahead of the first return episode of the prime time Saturday night WWE on NBC program on December 14, 2024 from Long Island, New York, WWE Hall of Fame legend Jesse Ventura is teasing a special wardrobe for his appearance. Ventura, who is scheduled to do commentary at four WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event shows per year, wrote, “I’m so excited for Saturday Night’s Main Event this week! Can’t wait to dust off some of the old 1980s wardrobe…”