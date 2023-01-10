Sad news today wrestling fans.

Jesús Toral López, better known as Black Warrior, has passed away. He was 54. López was a 30-year veteran of the industry and won titles across the world, most notably with CMLL. In fact…CMLL and AAA, the two biggest wrestling promotions in Mexico, each issued their own statement on López’s passing.

El CMLL se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el sensible fallecimiento de Jesús Toral López “Black Warrior”, luchador que tuvo una destacada trayectoria como parte de esta organización. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/9tmkpRND1n — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 10, 2023

🙏🏻 La familia de #LuchaLibreAAA lamenta profundamente el fallecimiento de "Black Warrior". Deseamos pronta resignación para familiares y amigos #QEPD ✝️ pic.twitter.com/sXtS6Bq7pI — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 10, 2023

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to send our condolences to the friends, family, and close ones of the departed. Rest in power Black Warrior.