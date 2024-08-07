Today’s episode of WWE Speed featured Je’Von Evans battling Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis in an opening round tournament match, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals for an eventual shot at the WWE Speed Championship.

After a competitive back and forth, Evans went on to secure the victory after hitting a cutter. He will now face the winner of Austin Theory & Montez Ford, who wrestle on Friday’s episode.

The winner of the tournament will challenge Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship at a future date.