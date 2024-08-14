Today’s episode of WWE Speed featured Montez Ford and Austin Theory battling it out in the ongoing tournament to determine the next challenger for the WWE Speed Championship.

Unfortunately, neither man advanced as the bout ended in a time-limit draw, with Theory and Ford continuing to trade blows after the bell. This means that Je’Von Evans, who was set to face the winner, gets a free pass through the quarterfinals and advances straight to the semifinals.

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@MontezFordWWE faces @_Theory1 in the No. 1 Contender's Tournament! Who will move on to the WWE Speed Quarterfinals and battle @WWEJeVonEvans? pic.twitter.com/XVIJjLsA3p — WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2024

Evans will now face the winner of Pete Dunne and Joaquine Wilde, who wrestle on the next edition of WWE Speed. The winner of the tournament will challenge Andrade El Idolo for the WWE Speed Championship at a future date.