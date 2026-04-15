If you could use Danhausen’s powers to curse someone, who would you pick?

Je’Von Evans knows.

“The Young OG” has been a “bouncy” addition to the WWE main roster in recent weeks, however he would still use his curse to affect someone from his days in WWE NXT.

“There are a couple of people, but there is one person that comes to mind: Ethan Page,” he said when asked by the Battleground podcast.

“When Ethan Page broke my jaw in NXT, I got the W back, but I feel like I wasn’t able to give him an official receipt,” he said. “Danhausen can do that for me.”

Je’Von Evans is scheduled to challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.