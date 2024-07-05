Kendrick Lamar has an open invitation to come to Drake’s hometown this weekend for a big WWE three-night stretch.

Ahead of WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Weekend at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which includes tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Saturday’s WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event and Sunday’s WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 PLE, Je’Von Evans has extended an invitation to the hip-hop king.

During a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm to promote his WWE NXT World Championship opportunity in the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 main event, Evans was asked who he would like to rap live for his ring entrance if he had his druthers.

“I’m stuck between two,” Evans said. “Of course 21 Savage. I used to come out to ‘Red Ops’, I used it on the indies, so I would love for him to rap ‘Red Ops’ when I’m coming down the ramp or something like that, and/or Kendrick Lamar.”

Evans continued, “I’m a big Kendrick Lamar fan. So hopefully if we get that in the works, Kung Fu Kenny you want to come to the E, pull up on me, and hopefully you can rap ‘Alright’ or something, a little ‘Section 80,’ something. Yeah, either 21 Savage or Kendrick Lamar.”

Je’Von Evans joins Ethan Page and Ethan Page in a four-way match against WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams at WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 on Sunday, July 7, 2024, from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Make sure to join us here on 7/7 for live WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 results coverage.