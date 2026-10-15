Je’Von Evans credits Jacob Fatu with helping him settle into WWE’s main roster. On What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, he also recalled the small paydays of his teenage independent career.

Evans said he and Fatu had met on the independent scene and watched each other’s matches. He linked their connection to the experience of working their way into WWE.

“He’s somebody that kinda just helped me, especially when I first got up there.”

Evans said he began training at 13 and had his first match at 14. He recalled traveling three or four hours to shows, being promised $20 and receiving only $10.

He said that grind helped shape his determination to succeed in WWE. Evans, who has also credited WWE with improving his microphone confidence, told McMahon he wants to become the company’s greatest performer.

Source: What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, featuring Je’Von Evans. Fatu discussion: 9:47 onward; indie pay: 12:30 onward.