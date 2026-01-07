Je’Von Evans made a wonderful lady very happy on Monday night.

As noted, the impressive rising star from WWE NXT made his official move to the WWE main roster as part of the red brand this week.

The promising young mega-talent appeared on the first WWE Raw show of the New Year of 2026 on Monday night, January 5, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

His appearance saw him join WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce on stage, where he put pen-to-paper, signing on the dotted line of his contract to officially join the red brand.

Following the WWE Raw: Stranger Things Night special one-year Netflix anniversary episode on 1/5, Dr. Brandi L. Rojas, the mother of Je’Von Evans, surfaced via social media to release a statement reacting to the big news regarding her son.

“The first time our son signed his WWE (NXT) contract, it was on our kitchen table with the ‘Fantastic 4’ there to witness,” she wrote via her official Facebook page (see photo below). “The second WWE contract he signed…..was last night, for Raw…..and was in front of the entire world!!!!”

Momma Evans continued, “2 years…..from kitchen tables to major stages but even years before was PUTTING IN WORK! We ALWAYS knew…..the world is just catching up!!!”

The proud mother concluded her social media statement by publicly telling her son that she is proud of him.

“Malachi Jeffers, proud is a WHOLE UNDERSTATEMENT! Soar son, SOAR!”

Catch Je'Von Evans soaring every Monday night on WWE Raw on Netflix.