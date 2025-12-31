WWE NXT has officially revealed its 2025 Year-End Award winners, with two breakout stars standing above the rest.

Je’Von Evans and Sol Ruca emerged as the biggest winners of the year, each taking home two major awards and further cementing their status as cornerstone talents on the NXT brand.

Evans was named NXT Male Superstar of the Year and also earned Match of the Year honors for his standout triple threat clash against Oba Femi and Trick Williams at NXT Stand & Deliver — a bout widely regarded as one of the brand’s defining matches of 2025.

Sol Ruca, meanwhile, claimed NXT Female Superstar of the Year and rounded out her awards haul by winning Tag Team of the Year alongside Zaria.

Two stars. Two trophies each. A statement year for both.

Below is the full list of 2025 NXT Year-End Award winners:

* NXT Male Superstar of the Year: Je’Von Evans

* NXT Tag Team of the Year: Sol Ruca and Zaria

* NXT Match of the Year: Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans (NXT Stand & Deliver)

* NXT Female Superstar of the Year: Sol Ruca

Despite his award recognition, Evans suffered a setback in the main event of this week’s NXT episode, where he came up short against Ricky Saints. The two have been locked in a heated rivalry for several weeks, and Evans’ future remains a major talking point as he has recently made main roster appearances and is expected to become a free agent in the near future.

Ruca, on the other hand, capped off a dominant year that saw her make history as a double champion, simultaneously holding the Women’s Speed Championship and the Women’s North American Title.

As 2025 closes, both Evans and Ruca appear poised for even bigger stages in the year ahead.

