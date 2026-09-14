Je’Von Evans believes he still has some unfinished business with Oba Femi.

During a recent interview with WrestleRant (see video below), Evans was asked about his history with Femi and whether another match between the two is something he hopes to pursue now that he is on WWE’s main roster.

Evans acknowledged that he has yet to defeat Femi in a singles match and said that is something he wants an opportunity to change.

“I feel like that is a match that I do need because I just haven’t beat him one-on-one, and I haven’t got the opportunity to run it back,” Evans said.

The 22-year-old then pointed to an interesting statistic from his previous encounters with Femi, joking that he belongs in some pretty elite company.

“Let’s be real, okay? A lot of people don’t know this, but there’s only two people that have pinned Oba longer than three seconds,” Evans said. “Brock Lesnar and Je’Von Evans.”

Evans acknowledged that outside circumstances prevented those visual falls from becoming official victories, including referee involvement during one of their previous matches.

Still, Evans believes they are enough to justify another showdown with Femi.

“It’s crazy to think about,” he said. “Every time I pinned him, either the ref got involved, like at Heatwave, or somebody got involved.”

Evans then made it clear that he expects their paths to cross again eventually.

“Everybody knows, man, that I got his phone number,” Evans joked. “So eventually we can run it back and see what happens.”

Evans and Femi have shared the ring several times during their WWE careers, with their rivalry becoming one of the notable pairings from their time in NXT.