Je’Von Evans may be known as the “Young OG” in WWE, but his early wrestling education came from someone who knew a thing or two about being an “Original Gangsta.”

The WWE Superstar recently reflected on his experiences training under the late ECW legend New Jack, who passed away in May of 2021. Evans shared stories about the unconventional approach his former trainer took when helping him develop his skills.

During an interview with Joe Baiamonte of Soundsphere, Evans explained that New Jack wasn’t necessarily a strict trainer, but he certainly wasn’t afraid to tell his students when something wasn’t working.

“As a trainer he was cool,” Evans said. “He wasn’t strict, but he was real. If he felt like something was ass, he would tell you.”

Evans recalled one particular occasion when he was approximately 14 or 15 years old and attempted to impress New Jack with a promo.

“One time I was cutting a promo, just in front of him,” Evans began. “I was talking my talk, I was probably like 14 or 15, talking my talk a little bit. I’m done with my promo and he looks at me and just says, ‘That was horrible. Do it again.’ I was like, ‘Damn, OK’. But then after that I didn’t know what to say. But I appreciated him doing that.”

Although the criticism initially caught him off guard, Evans explained that New Jack’s willingness to be completely honest was exactly what he needed at that stage of his development.

“Me being so young I didn’t want anybody to sugarcoat anything,” he continued. “And New Jack, that was somebody who wasn’t sugarcoating nothing! So I really appreciate him being so honest with me, especially at such a young age, because that got me from A to B.”

Beyond the blunt criticism and tough feedback, Evans also credited New Jack with teaching him an important lesson about developing his own identity as a professional wrestler.

When asked about the most valuable advice he received from the former ECW star, Evans pointed to New Jack encouraging him to embrace his authentic personality rather than trying to portray someone else.

“He told me to be myself,” Evans said. “A lot of people, especially at that time in wrestling, were being characters, you feel me? New Jack, everything he did, bro, was literally him. Fortunately and unfortunately! That was just him. I’m just grateful that I had him in my corner while he was here. It was a blessing.”