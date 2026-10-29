Je’Von Evans is looking back on one of the most unforgettable moments of his young WWE career.

During the WWE Money In The Bank ladder match, Evans was involved in a dangerous spot that saw Bron Breakker shove him from the top of a ladder and send him crashing through the roof of an ambulance.

Despite the punishment he endured, the 22-year-old WWE Superstar managed to return to action on the following episode of Monday Night Raw.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Evans reflected on the memorable moment and expressed his appreciation for being involved in a spot that could be remembered for years to come.

“Like you said, it’s going to be remembered for decades. I’m grateful that I can be part of such a soon to be iconic moment. I wouldn’t say it’s iconic yet, but we’ll see next year when they play it back and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that was crazy.’ Until then, I feel like that it’s just been wild. Who can say they’ve been part of a Money In The Bank ladder spot, which is insane, at 22. Not a lot of people can say that.”

While Evans hopes the spectacular moment will eventually earn iconic status, he admitted that stepping into his first Money In The Bank ladder match came with plenty of nerves. The rising WWE star explained that he tried to approach the experience with an open mind, knowing the risks involved while also appreciating the opportunity to compete on such a major stage.

“I don’t know. I feel going into the game, I already knew what it was, you feel me? I feel like I already knew what to expect, so I walked into the match open-minded for real. It was my first Money In The Bank match, number one I was just excited to be there. Number two, I was excited to be in the match. Number three, I was just nervous as hell.”