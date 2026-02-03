Je’Von Evans appeared as a guest on the Raw Recap podcast for an interview.

During the discussion, the “Bouncy” WWE Raw Superstar spoke about his memorable Royal Rumble showing this year,

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his memorable Royal Rumble moment with Oba Femi and Trick Williams: “It was great (being in the Royal Rumble with the people I was in NXT with). Putting our differences aside, it was just — I don’t know. I feel like it was like a magical moment… Just being there and seeing how we all evolved, and realizing, yo, just a couple weeks back, we was killing it on NXT and now, we got the opportunity to kill it here on Raw, and SmackDown, and whatever PLEs come up next. We going crazy so, it was crazy just to have that moment with two of my bros.”

On getting to work with Brock Lesnar in the match: “Honestly, not gonna lie, when Brock Lesnar came in the ring… Everyone I was in the ring with, I honestly grew up watching, so whole time I’m taking all these moves and dang, this hurts, but, I just took a German suplex and an F5 from Brock Lesnar. But that moment, me getting scooped up by Brock Lesnar, in my head, I was like, alright, Brock is strong. I can’t get out of this one. But, I’m about to take an F5, and it’s about to be wonderful… You just gotta be grateful. I’m just grateful that I have the opportunity and grateful that I stayed in the ring for such a long time. Just to be in the ring with GOATS.”

On wanting to break Randy Orton’s youngest WWE Champion record: “I think just being a part of WrestleMania would be insane. But you know, there’s a lot of goals that I want to accomplish, and one of those goals is to beat Randy Orton’s record. Be the youngest World Heavyweight Champion. So, I feel like that’s something that I’m grinding for. He won it at 24, I believe. I turn 22 in April. So, I got one or two years so let’s grind for that gold, straight like that.”