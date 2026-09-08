Je’Von Evans received some important advice before stepping into the ring with Brock Lesnar.

During a recent appearance on Rosenberg Wrestling (see video below), Evans reflected on crossing paths with Lesnar in the 2026 men’s Royal Rumble match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Although Evans was confident heading into the encounter, he admitted to being nervous about potentially taking Lesnar’s F5 for the first time.

“I was confident, but at the same time I was nervous too because I just never took the F5 before,” Evans said. “But I was like, ‘Yo, seen him do this move so many times growing up, like I got it,’ you know.”

Evans also recalled overhearing some valuable advice before the match. He was warned that if Lesnar attempted to suplex him, he should allow “The Beast” to control the move rather than jumping into it.

“But then, right, funny story. So, like, he comes in the ring, and he starts suplexing everybody. Bow, bow, right?” Evans continued. “And in my head, I remember somebody was talking about it before the show. They was like, ‘Hey, you know, if Brock comes in the ring, he gives you a suplex, he’s going to toss you. Do not jump.’”

Evans wasn’t part of the original conversation, but made sure to remember the warning in case he found himself on the receiving end of one of Lesnar’s suplexes.

“Look, I was just eavesdropping,” Evans said. “I was like, ‘Okay, all right, cool. Just in case, whatever.’”

That advice came in handy when Lesnar eventually launched Evans with a suplex during the Royal Rumble. Looking back on the spot, Evans joked that the outcome could have been much worse had he attempted to jump while taking the move.