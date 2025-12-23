Je’Von Evans grew up idolizing John Cena. Now, at just 21 years old, he’s in a position to text the WWE legend for advice whenever he needs it.

The rising NXT standout recently shared that he’s developed a genuine connection with Cena, stemming from both Cena’s visits to the WWE Performance Center and the fact that Evans competed on the same show as Cena’s retirement match. That relationship has since grown into regular communication, with Cena offering guidance not just on wrestling, but on life beyond the ring.

“I grew up watching Cena, which is probably a crazy thing to say or a crazy thing for y’all to hear,” Evans told the Battleground Podcast (full video below). “Like, I grew up watching Cena. It’s crazy to know now that like, and I say this almost every interview, the legends that I’ve had connections with, now I can hit them up whenever, you know? And now that i just made a connection with Cena, we’ve been texting. He gives me advice about wrestling, about life, all that. It means so much, it means so much. From being a fan to now being a colleague and learning under his tree. It’s insane.”

Those close to the situation have said that Cena is “very high” on Evans’ potential. One of the key lessons Cena has passed along is the importance of storytelling in the ring, specifically, having an ongoing conversation with the audience and allowing fans the space to react to what they’re seeing.

That belief in Evans’ upside appears to be shared within WWE.

During Raw last night, commentary noted that Evans will soon become a “free agent,” with a call-up to either Raw or SmackDown looming. For now, he remains an official member of the NXT roster.

