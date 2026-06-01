Je’Von Evans may be one of WWE’s fastest-rising young stars, but he’s not navigating his early main roster run alone.

The former NXT standout recently opened up about the veteran WWE names who have taken him under their wing, revealing an impressive list of mentors that includes several of the biggest stars in the industry today.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo in a new interview, Evans explained that he actively seeks out feedback from experienced talent whenever possible.

“A lot of people,” Evans said. “I ask everybody like, ‘Hey, if you see something, let me know,’ especially if they have a lot of experience here on main roster,” Evans said. “But right now, of course Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and John Cena.”

That’s a pretty loaded list.

However, Evans noted that the support doesn’t stop there, adding a couple more top names to the group of veterans who regularly offer guidance.

“Those are like my OGs [and] of course Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes,” he continued. “They all look out for me. Those are the people that help me out the most, they look out for me. And Papa Shawn [Michaels].”

The comments highlight just how highly regarded Evans has become within WWE, as he continues to establish himself as one of the company’s most promising young talents.

His momentum received another boost during the WWE Clash In Italy post-show on Sunday, where it was officially announced that Evans will be one of the 16 competitors in the 2026 King of the Ring tournament.

Interestingly, he’ll immediately be tested against one of the mentors he mentioned.

Evans is scheduled to compete in a first-round Fatal 4-Way match against Seth Rollins, Talla Tonga, and Ricky Saints as the tournament gets underway.

The 2026 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will play out over the coming weeks before concluding at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 27.

The winners of the KOTR and QOTR tournaments will earn championship opportunities at the upcoming two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event in Minneapolis, MN.