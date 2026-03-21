Je’Von Evans is brushing off recent criticism from a WWE Hall of Famer and staying focused on doing what got him to this point.

The situation stems from comments made by Kevin Nash, who recently drew backlash after saying Evans was “a little too Mr. Bojangles” and suggesting he should show more edge. The remark was widely criticized by fans as insensitive, with many calling it out across social media.

For context, “Mr. Bojangles” is a song written by Jerry Jeff Walker about a street performer in New Orleans, which only added to the controversy surrounding Nash’s phrasing.

Despite the noise, Evans isn’t letting it affect him.

While speaking with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, Je’Von Evans addressed the comments directly and made it clear he’s taking it all in stride.

“If you’re not doing anything right, they’re not talking about you. If you’re doing something right or they have your name in their mouth, you’re grinding. Some people have to do that. Just so they can get views or whatever. Either way, at the end of the day, the Young OG is going to keep doing his thing and keep on being Je’Von Evans. No matter who likes it or doesn’t like it. I’m going to keep on having fun. Me being me got me to where I’m at today. Apparently, I’m doing something right because my bosses love me,” he said.

That mindset says it all.

Nash has since issued an apology for using the “Mr. Bojangles” reference, admitting it was offensive and in poor taste. However, he doubled down on his broader point about Evans’ presentation, stating that he views the young star as potentially being the “male version of Sol Ruca,” describing that vision as “more contemporary than Urban.” Nash also claimed he’s among the few who closely follow and evaluate the development of Black talent in the industry.