Je’Von Evans provides a health update.

The NXT star revealed on social media that he banged up his ribs during his matchup with Shawn Spears on last night’s episode of television. He writes:

For Everyone Wondering, I’m All Good. Got Some Messed Up Ribs. The Dr Said They Are Cracked But Not Broken. Cmon Doc…We Gotta Tape ’em UpYa Boy Gotta Battle Royal Next Week!!!!

Evans is referring to the #1 contender’s Battle Royal on the June 18th NXT, where the winner will go on to challenge Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at Heatwave. The latest lineup for next week’s NXT can be found here.