Je’Von Evans continues to work on developing his skills as he looks to establish himself as one of WWE’s top stars.

At just 22 years old, “The Young OG” has already generated considerable buzz with his in-ring performances. However, Evans understands that becoming a well-rounded WWE Superstar involves more than what happens between the ropes.

During a recent appearance on the No Contest Wrestling Podcast, Evans discussed his efforts to improve his promo skills and explained why speaking on the microphone was something he initially avoided during his early wrestling career.

“When it comes to my mic skills, I’ve been trying to work hard on just talking. On the indies, I started at 13. On the indies, I wasn’t able to cut promos. I’m not gonna say I wasn’t able to, I’ll say I didn’t like to because I was young, I was a kid.”

Evans explained that his age made it difficult to deliver convincing promos against opponents who were considerably older than him.

“I’m going against grown adults, so I can’t be saying, ‘I’m gonna beat you up and I’m gonna win.’ Nobody’s gonna believe that. I didn’t like my voice.”

Since signing with WWE, Evans has made a conscious effort to become more comfortable speaking in front of an audience. He noted that breaking down the process of delivering promos has helped him approach them with the same confidence he brings to his matches.

“Being signed to WWE has made me understand and lock in when it comes to promos. Promos are as easy as a match when you break it down for real. When you really break it down and work hard towards it, it’s easy.”

Evans added that the opportunities WWE has given him to speak on television have played an important role in building his confidence.

“Just talk your talk, you feel me? That’s what I’ve been doing and I’m glad that they’ve been giving me the opportunity to talk because now I’m starting to feel comfortable with my voice.”

The rising WWE star also revealed that he regularly seeks advice from Paul Heyman when it comes to improving his promos.

With Evans continuing to gain experience both inside and outside the ring, developing his microphone skills remains an important part of his progression as one of WWE’s promising young talents.