Injuries come at the worst time.

For Je’Von Evans, a truer statement has never been spoken.

Just a couple of weeks into his long-awaited transition from WWE NXT to the WWE main roster as the latest addition to the WWE Raw talent roster, Je’Von Evans has suffered an injury in just his second official match since joining the brand.

During the Monday, January 19, 2026 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Belfast, Northern Ireland, Je’Von Evans competed against El Grande Americano of Los Americanos in one-on-one action.

After the few minutes of back-and-forth action that opened the bout, the show cut to a mid-match commercial break as the action continued.

When the show returned, Je’Von Evans was down and out.

Evans was seen being checked on by medics and officials and ultimately, the match was called off, forced to be stopped and giving El Grande Americano the win via injury forefit.

Evans was shown being helped to the back by ringside medics and officials.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Je’Von Evans’ injury status continue to surface.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 1/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.