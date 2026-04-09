Je’Von Evans appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the No-Contest Wrestling with O’Shea Jackson Jr. & TJ Jefferson podcast to promote WrestleMania 42, where he will challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a multiple-person ladder match.

During the discussion, the “Bouncy” WWE Superstar spoke about

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On learning while growing on the WWE main roster and realizing each city likes different types of wrestling: “For me, the main thing that I’ve learned going to the main roster, is because we travel so much, we don’t wrestle in front of the same wrestling crowds. I kinda learned a little bit of that on the indie scene but I wasn’t truly aware because of course on the indies, some people may not like what you do or may not be a fan of it but you can kind of easily transition them into becoming a fan. In front of a big wrestling crowd, it’s just so different, you know what I mean? You can try but if somebody is sitting beside somebody and they’re just staring and not being a fan of what you’re doing, then you don’t want to be the only fan of something that person is doing. The main thing that I have learned is that each wrestling crowd likes different things. I love that I’m learning that right now because by the time I’m older, I’m gonna know what New York likes and what California likes or what North Carolina likes, you know what I mean? It’s a big learning experience, I’m glad I’m learning all of that currently.”

On why he sometimes overshoots his moves during matches: “Sometimes I try to overshoot only because, from a fan perspective, if I hit something 100% clean now it looks like we dancing. I don’t want wrestling to look like that, I want true emotion. It’s kind of like, if you get me mad or I’m too excited and I jump in the air — sometimes if I’m in a real fight and I’m feeling myself too much, I’ll swing something crazy, I’m not going to hit that right hand every time. So, sometimes when I do a dive, if I’m too serious or if I’m too locked in, I’ll overshoot but I still get them and I’ll almost hurt myself. At the end of the day, I know I’m going to be okay, you know what I mean? I’m going to be sore but I know I’m going to be okay. I’ve been wrestling for eight years, I know how to land.”

On a potential heel turn and how Randy Orton told him he wants to see what he does as a heel: “There’s actually a lot of people that don’t really see a heel Je’Von. Before Randy [Orton] started going crazy, I was talking to him about it and he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re just such a good babyface, I’m kind of excited to see what happens when you’re a heel.’ The crowd as of right now, they like me a lot. They love me. But, people, if you do your research, sometimes Je’Von’s twin brother named Jay Malachi, he can tweak. Sometimes he just be doing too much and he gets too aggressive and gets too mad. I’ve talked to him about it and he’s taking a break from wrestling right now.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.