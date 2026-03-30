Je’Von Evans’ road to WrestleMania 42 could be kicking off tonight in “The Empire State.”

Heading into the March 30 episode of WWE Raw at world-famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York this evening, the “Bouncy” WWE Superstar surfaced via social media with an announcement.

“Got a meeting wit Adam Pearce tonight,” Evans noted via Instagram. “Guess ya’ll gotta tune into Raw to see what he talkin’ bout.”

Tonight’s WWE Raw at MSG in NYC is a stacked show, with Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez, The Irresistible Forces vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the women’s tag-team titles, The Usos vs. The Vision in a NYC Street Fight for the men’s tag-team titles, Penta vs. Kofi Kingston for the Intercontinental title, as well as appearances by Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.