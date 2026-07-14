Je’Von Evans is feeling the frustration after another high-profile loss.

The NXT standout competed in the number one contender’s gauntlet match on the July 13 episode of WWE Raw from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with the winner earning an opportunity to challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Evans ultimately came up short in the bout.

While Evans hasn’t been on a prolonged losing streak, he’s suffered several notable setbacks in recent months. He was eliminated during the King of the Ring tournament and now fell short once again in a major opportunity on Raw.

Following the match, Evans took to his Instagram Stories to share a brief but telling reaction to the defeat.

“Tired of losing,” a blunt and to-the-point Evans wrote (see post below).

It remains to be seen what’s next for Evans as he looks to ‘bounce’ back after another missed opportunity on WWE television.