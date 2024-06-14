A huge opportunity may be in Jey Uso’s future.

According to WrestleVotes, Jey is the top choice at the moment to win the 2024 Money In The Bank briefcase. This would mark a huge milestone for the WWE superstar, who has had multiple tag team championship runs with the company, but never held a singles-title, let alone a world title.

Jey has remained a top seller in the WWE merch market ever since he became a solo act. He recently challenged Damian Priest for the WWE World Title at Backlash France, and defeated his brother, Jimmy Uso, at WrestleMania XL.

What do you think? Are you excited for Jey Uso to potentially become the next Money In The Bank holder? Sound off in the comments below.