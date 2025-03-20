– “Main Event” Jey Uso addressed his botched dive from WWE Raw in a post shared via his official Instagram Stories. “Ok Look, Sometimes Playas F*ck Up,” Uso wrote. “Imma Hit This Front Flip Next Monday Tho.”

– WWE Playlist returned with a new episode on Thursday, which looks at the most iconic musical performances in the history of WrestleMania.

– Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H from WrestleMania 30 comes in at number 28 on the ongoing list of the “Top 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time.”

– LA Knight spoke about the affect, both negative and positive, that working with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline had on his WWE career during a new interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling.

“I think it took me in a few different directions,” Knight said. “I think it optically in a way elevated me and I think also optically in a way it also kind of set me back a little bit to where I had to do a little bit of a rebuild back in the winter and spring time of last year.”

Knight continued, “I think that’s just by virtue of the way it was all kind of set up and the way it was done. Ultimately, Crown Jewel was a nice payoff, so that was pretty good. Yeah, yeah.”