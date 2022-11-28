WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be quickly becoming great buddies. As Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron, Sami and Jey hugged and used their unique handshake to show how much they agreed.

Sami and Jey united at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on Saturday night after Sami delivered a low blow on his former friend Kevin Owens, setting up Jey to hit the big splash from the top rope to secure the win for The Bloodline. After the match, Sami and Jey embraced.