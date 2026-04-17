Jey Uso is speaking out following his physical altercation with Cam’ron, and he’s making it clear he has no regrets about how things played out.

After the incident on the Come And Talk 2 Me podcast and Cam’ron’s warning posts on Instagram, Uso addressed the situation during an appearance on Nightcap. According to him, the confrontation didn’t come out of nowhere. He said the tension started as soon as he walked into the room.

“Man, I know he’s gonna see this. Man, Uce—respect is everything. I was respectful, Uce. We’re likable people.”

Uso explained that the energy felt off from the beginning and that he tried to de-escalate things before it turned physical.

“First off, I met him—he was on that damn wheelchair. I was like, ‘What was wrong with you?’ The vibe was a little off, man. I’ve still got love for Cam’ron and the podcast, but I just told him a couple of times—be respectful, man.”

According to Uso, those warnings were ignored, which ultimately led to the altercation.

“He wasn’t being respectful. So he had to feel that.”

The fight reportedly broke out during the podcast taping when tensions reached a boiling point, with Uso lunging at Cam’ron before staff stepped in to separate them. The recording was cut shortly after, leaving the full extent of the incident unclear to viewers.

Despite the backlash and the timing so close to WrestleMania 42, Uso is standing firm in his stance. His comments suggest he views the situation as a matter of principle rather than something that requires an apology.

The incident adds another layer of unpredictability around Uso heading into one of WWE’s biggest events of the year. While it remains to be seen whether this situation escalates further, it underscores how quickly real-world tension can spill over into public view. In an era where personalities extend far beyond the ring, moments like this blur the line between personal conflict and public spectacle, and how Uso handles the fallout could impact both his perception and momentum moving forward.