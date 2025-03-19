Jey Uso continues to hype up a new character.

Earlier today, Jey took to his Instagram Stories to post a graphic that read “Crash Out Jey, Lawd Help Me.”

Jey Uso via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/iHiMQ6rqgH — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 18, 2025

Triple H took to Twitter today to announce that he received the Full Sail Industry Icon Award last week. He wrote,

“Last week I was honored to receive the @FullSail Industry Icon Award. Full Sail gave #WWENXT a home and helped us create industry-defining moments. Will always be proud of our connection. Thank you to President Garry Jones and congratulations to all this year’s honorees.”

Last week I was honored to receive the @FullSail Industry Icon Award. Full Sail gave #WWENXT a home and helped us create industry-defining moments. Will always be proud of our connection. Thank you to President Garry Jones and congratulations to all this year’s honorees. pic.twitter.com/Ny9NKA5Esf — Triple H (@TripleH) March 18, 2025

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray commented on WWE having multiple storyline direction possibilities with the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena feud, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the possibility of a John Cena win at WrestleMania: “I have no problem with that because now we’ll go to SummerSlam. Maybe we’ll have the rematch at SummerSlam, I have no idea, but I don’t have a problem with that.”

On WWE having multiple storyline direction possibilities with the feud: “I’m going to go back to something I said a long time ago that once again is coming into play: when the characters are right, when the stories are right, and when you’re building everything the right way, you can go in any direction you want. The groundwork, the foundation, WWE has such a solid foundation right now with these characters that they can build any house that they want. This is the beauty of doing it the right way.”

On a recent edition of the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, Mark Henry lavished praise on the way Moose delivered in his NXT World Championship match against Oba Femi during last week’s NXT: Roadblock special.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his anticipation for the match: “[Oba Femi and Moose] was like Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield going to fight. I stood up and folded my arms going ‘Holy hell, this is gonna be a war.’ They didn’t have to touch – they didn’t have to touch to get me in that state.”

On Moose’s performance: “Moose showed the hell out. They showed out! Very proud of that match.”