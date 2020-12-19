With Jimmy Uso going down due to a knee injury, WWE decided to turn Jey Uso into a singles star. He even had a run in the main event by feuding with Universal champion Roman Reigns.

As the storyline progressed, he aligned himself with his real-life cousin on television. This allowed him to work closely with Paul Heyman.

This was something he talked about while doing an interview with ProSieben MAXX.

“Real tight, Uce, real tight. He’s damn near like my uncle. Real tight. I know a lot of people feel some type of way about Paul Heyman, but that man is in this business for a reason. That man has been around this business for a reason. He does have a brain for this. Look at all the soldiers he brought out. Brock, Punk like everybody, man.” “Having him around and being around him every single week, Uce has sharpened me as a performer. Sharpened me as a co-worker. It’s put me on my game, always learning. Why wouldn’t I sit under the Paul Heyman learning tree?” “At the same time I’ve got the #1 guy in the business right now [Roman Reigns] I’m vibing with them. You know hearing ideas, Uce. Like finally what it’s like to be at the top, and I could really get me some of this, Uce.”

