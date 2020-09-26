Jey Uso recently spoke to talkSPORT about their heel turn in 2016. Jey says the idea all started when they were tagging along with Roman Reigns.

The seed planted when we was with Roman. We helped Roman a little bit and this is when the WWE Universe were just not with him. Remember they would just boo him no matter what.

We started going out with him and they’d boo us, so it carried over. When we were doing live events, we would get booed a little. I was like ‘uce [Jimmy], you hear that?’ and he’s like ‘yeah’.

So we finally went to the big man [Vince McMahon] and we said can we do this? And at first he was against it. It took a couple tries from us to convince him and then it was like, hell yeah. ‘You want to go out there with the outfits? This is what you want to do, right?’ We were like ‘yup, it’s time.’

Then it’s like ‘Ok, the balls in your court.’ So we’re either going to hit it on the head, uce, or we’re in the back. We’re going to drown if this don’t work! And then they wanted us to keep the face paint with the heel turn. And we didn’t want that. There was no way.

If we’re going to go, we got to drop everything. Drop the bright colours, drop the face paint. That’s where just the black and white came from.

We found a black hoodie in the middle of the mall – it was like $30 – and you know how they can just print stuff right there and then? Me and my brother were like ‘what are we going to put?’

‘Hmm, I don’t know. Day one s***?’ Ok, obviously we can’t say that, so it’s ish! So people get it and don’t get it, but that’s what it was.